China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of China Longyuan Power Group (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPXY traded up 0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 22.53. 9,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,057. China Longyuan Power Group has a 1-year low of 12.31 and a 1-year high of 24.92.

