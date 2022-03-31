China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) to Issue $2.47 Semi-annual Dividend

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 2.4674 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

China Petroleum & Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect China Petroleum & Chemical to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 113,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.76. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $55.77.

SNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.