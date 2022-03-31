ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,488. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

