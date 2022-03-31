Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. 758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chunghwa Telecom (Get Rating)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.