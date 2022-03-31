Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.56. 758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom (Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.