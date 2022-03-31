Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.27

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.27 and traded as high as C$13.52. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 215,711 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGX. CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, raised their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$839.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.27.

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$299.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

