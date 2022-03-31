CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of CIR stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
