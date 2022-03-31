Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 445 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,444,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

