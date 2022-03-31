Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,235. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $260.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Citi Trends by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citi Trends by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

