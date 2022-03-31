Citigroup Lowers Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target to $12.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Pear Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. 4,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,368. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

