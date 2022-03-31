Citigroup Reiterates “Sell” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.29) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.81) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 697.93 ($9.14).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 556.60 ($7.29). The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,917. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 589.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 601.82.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,753.21). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,035.79). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.