CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 7,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,145. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.