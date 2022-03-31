Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $865.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 78,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,838,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.