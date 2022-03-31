Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Clearfield stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. 1,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,643. The firm has a market cap of $910.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Clearfield had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clearfield by 1,254.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $2,205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

