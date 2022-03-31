Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $124.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

