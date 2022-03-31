Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.88.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:NET traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,155. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.