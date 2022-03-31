Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,155. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

