CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.21

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 613687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

