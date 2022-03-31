CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.21

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 613687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm has a market cap of C$22.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68.
About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)
