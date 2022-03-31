CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. CME Group posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.86. 2,541,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.35. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.