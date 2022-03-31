CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.47

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.22, with a volume of 129197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

CNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

