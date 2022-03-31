Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

CODX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 223,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of -2.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CODX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

