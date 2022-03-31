Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

CODX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,585. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -2.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

