Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FOF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOF. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

