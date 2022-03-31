Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of RQI opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

