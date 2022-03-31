Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coles Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coles Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group stock remained flat at $$13.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. Coles Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.