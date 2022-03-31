Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.