Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

COLB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. 17,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

