Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $45.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 241.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 601,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

