Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Comerica worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

CMA opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.