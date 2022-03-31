Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,010,000 after buying an additional 83,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,537 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,113 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.