Community Bank N.A. Acquires 10,100 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2,126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after acquiring an additional 418,828 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after acquiring an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

