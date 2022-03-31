Community Bank N.A. Sells 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.16.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $233.08 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

