Community Bank N.A. Sells 93 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $189.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

