Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.