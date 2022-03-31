Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

