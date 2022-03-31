Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

