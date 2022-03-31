Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.98.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (Get Rating)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
