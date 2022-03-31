Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

