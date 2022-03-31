Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
Shares of NYSE SID opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (Get Rating)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
