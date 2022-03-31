Comparing BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) & Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pjsc Lukoil and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 1 0 2.50 BAE Systems 2 5 2 0 2.00

Pjsc Lukoil presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,552.30%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than BAE Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and BAE Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion 0.04 $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45 BAE Systems $23.10 billion 1.30 $2.42 billion N/A N/A

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than BAE Systems.

Dividends

Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $7.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 109.3%. BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pjsc Lukoil pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 8.20% 17.60% 11.78% BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats BAE Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. It also produces advanced polymer-bitumen binders. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

BAE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned muni

