Comparing Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) & Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics -343.04% N/A -92.32% Dynavax Technologies 17.46% 95.00% 14.51%

Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esperion Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics $78.45 million 3.92 -$269.11 million ($9.56) -0.51 Dynavax Technologies $439.44 million 3.13 $76.71 million $0.34 32.35

Dynavax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Esperion Therapeutics. Esperion Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Esperion Therapeutics and Dynavax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics 2 3 4 0 2.22 Dynavax Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 462.37%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.64%. Given Esperion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Esperion Therapeutics is more favorable than Dynavax Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Dynavax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Esperion Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets. The company was founded by Roger S. Newton, Hans Ageland, Jan O. Johansson, Anders Paul Wiklund, Michael E. Pape, David I. Scheer and Charles L. Bisgaier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Valneva Scotland Limited; agreement with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.; and sublicense agreement with Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

