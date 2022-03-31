Comparing Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Infinite Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Infinite Group and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 19 6 0 2.24

Pinterest has a consensus price target of $43.29, indicating a potential upside of 68.52%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinite Group and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.67 -$1.57 million N/A N/A Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.56 $316.44 million $0.46 55.85

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Volatility & Risk

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -21.72% -0.73% -104.24% Pinterest 12.27% 13.74% 11.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinterest beats Infinite Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Group (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.