Comparing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) & Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Forge Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Forge Global and Intercontinental Exchange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Intercontinental Exchange 0 2 6 2 3.00

Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus price target of $156.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Forge Global.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and Intercontinental Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25% Intercontinental Exchange 44.26% 13.62% 1.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A Intercontinental Exchange $9.17 billion 8.23 $4.06 billion $7.18 18.71

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Forge Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forge Global (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; trading venues, including 13 regulated exchanges and 6 clearing houses; and offers futures and options products for energy, agricultural and metals, financial, cash equities and equity, over-the-counter, and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. It also provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. In addition, the company offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.