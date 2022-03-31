Comparing ThredUp (TDUP) and Its Competitors

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ThredUp to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $251.79 million -$63.18 million -6.29 ThredUp Competitors $16.53 billion $902.63 million 90.12

ThredUp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60% ThredUp Competitors -8.30% -21.30% -3.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ThredUp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 11 0 2.85 ThredUp Competitors 282 1246 3350 62 2.65

ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 138.24%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 32.89%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ThredUp rivals beat ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

