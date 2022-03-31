Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,192 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

