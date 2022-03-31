Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,192 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.
About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.