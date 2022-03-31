Conning Inc. Has $392,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $341.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.16 and its 200-day moving average is $318.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

