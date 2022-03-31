Conning Inc. Has $513,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

REGN stock opened at $692.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.36 and a 1-year high of $703.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,747 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,699. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

