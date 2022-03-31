Conning Inc. Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after buying an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,151,000 after buying an additional 483,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,744,000 after buying an additional 472,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

