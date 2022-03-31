Conning Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $478.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.11. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.71 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

