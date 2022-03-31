Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $500.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Conn's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Conn’s by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Conn’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 119.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.