ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Down to $101.10

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.10, but opened at $98.18. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $101.17, with a volume of 93,840 shares traded.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

