Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%.

Shares of STZ.B opened at $225.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -920.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

