ContentBox Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $469,635.11 and approximately $275.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012362 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00236620 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000102 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

