Contrasting Coinbase Global (COIN) and The Competition

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Coinbase Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Coinbase Global Competitors 413 1620 1871 73 2.40

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $320.11, indicating a potential upside of 62.74%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 50.53%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Coinbase Global Competitors 41.64% -38.59% 3.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion $3.62 billion 13.65 Coinbase Global Competitors $4.25 billion $793.92 million 18.39

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

